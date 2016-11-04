FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MBB SE 9-month EBIT up 47.7 pct at 18.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - MBB SE :

* Achieves third quarter revenue growth of 34 pct and EBIT growth of 58 pct compared to previous year

* Generated a new revenue record after nine months with 242.7 million euros ($269.37 million) after 186.6 million euros in previous year

* 9-month EBIT increased by 47.7 pct from 12.2 million euros to 18.1 million euros

* 9-month consolidated earnings amounted to 11.1 million euros and also significantly exceeded first nine months of previous year (+ 24.2 pct)

* Continues to forecast FY revenues of more than 310 million euros and earnings per share of at least 2.10 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
