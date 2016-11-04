FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 4, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Volvo says intends to sell governmental sales unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - AB Volvo

* Volvo Group intends to initiate a process to divest governmental sales

* Says governmental sales is a part of Volvo Group's operations and its sales correspond to approximately 1.5% of total sales

* Says business, which has about 1,300 employees, most of whom are in France, manufactures and sells specially designed vehicles to governments, defense industry, peacekeeping forces and aid organizations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

