BRIEF-CEWE 9-month group turnover up 7.7 pct to EUR 365 mln

Nov 10 (Reuters) - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA :

* Raises its income forecast

* Nine-month group turnover increases by 7.7 percent to 365 million euros ($399.42 million)

* After three quarters of year, group EBIT already at 4.1 million euros (Q1-3 2015: -4.4 million euros)

* Strong seasonal peak expected in Q4 with CEWE PHOTO BOOK and photo gifts

* Is raising its income forecast for 2016 by 2 million euros against background of sound development of turnover and earnings in first nine months of current business year

* Now expects FY EBIT in range of 40 million to 46 million euros

* FY EBT is now to increase to 39 million to 45 million euros and after-tax earnings to 29 million to 33 million euros

* Turnover in 2016 could also be higher than currently assumed 555 million to 575 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)