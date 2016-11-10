FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Probiodrug Q3 comprehensive loss at 2.4 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 10, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Probiodrug Q3 comprehensive loss at 2.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Probiodrug AG

* Reports third quarter 2016 business update

* As of Sept. 30 (excluding proceeds of 14.9 million euros from capital raise of October), probiodrug held 11.57 million euros ($12.66 million) in cash and cash equivalents

* In Q3 of 2016 research and development expenses were with 1.776 million euros below corresponding numbers of 2015 with 2.416 million euros

* Comprehensive loss of Q3 was 2.383 million euros, below comprehensive loss of Q3 of 2015 (3.148 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.