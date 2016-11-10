FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
November 10, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Aareal Bank raises FY forecast on solid Q3 results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG

* Operating profit is now expected in a range between eur 360 million and eur 380 million

* Includes a positive non-recurring, pre-tax effect of eur 28 million - expected to be realised in q4

* Generated a very solid consolidated operating profit of eur 74 million during q3

* Consolidated net income for first nine months attributable to ordinary shareholders amounted to eur 166 million

* Q3 earnings per ordinary share amounted to eur 0.70, compared to eur 0.78 in previous year

* At eur 175 million, net interest income for q3 was thus approximately at same level as in previous two quarters

* At eur 33 million, q3 allowance for credit losses was slightly lower year-on-year

* Aareal bank affirms forecast range for credit losses of eur 80 million to eur 120 million for full year 2016.

* Total long-term funding as at 30 september 2016 amounted to eur 28.1 billion

* As at 30 september 2016, bank's tier 1 ratio was 17.6%

* Bank's fully phased-in common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio would be 13.6%

* Net interest income amounted to eur 175 million in quarter under review

* Net commission income of eur 44 million clearly exceeded previous year's figure (q3 2015: eur 40 million)

* Consolidated administrative expenses totalled eur 127 million for q2 (q3 2015: eur 147 million)

* On balance, consolidated operating profit for q3 amounted to eur 74 million

* Guidance raised for consolidated operating profit and new business

* Aareal bank raised forecast for fy operating profit to between eur 360 million and eur 380 million

* Return on equity (roe) before taxes is expected to be around 13% for current year

* Bank expects earnings per share to be in a range between eur 3.20 and eur 3.43, up from its previous forecast of between eur 2.85 and eur 3.19

* Full-Year net interest income is expected in a range between eur 700 million and eur 740 million

* Forecasts allowance for credit losses to be in a range between eur 80 million and eur 120 million

* Net commission income is projected to be in a range between eur 190 million and eur 200 million

* Administrative expenses are expected to be in a range between eur 520 million and eur 550 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
