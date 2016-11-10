FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tom Tailor sees considerable consolidated net loss for 2016
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2016

BRIEF-Tom Tailor sees considerable consolidated net loss for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor :

* Adjusts guidance for 2016

* Management board expects a considerable consolidated net loss for 2016

* Continues to anticipate a moderate year- on-year increase in consolidated revenues in low single-digit percentage range

* However, company anticipates that FY group will achieve a reported EBITDA of just 10 to 20 million euros, down from original forecast of recurring EBITDA at prior-year level of around 76 million euros ($83.11 million)

* Accordingly, management board expects a considerable consolidated net loss for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

