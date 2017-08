Nov 10 (Reuters) - SAF Holland SA :

* Adj EBIT reached 21.6 million euros ($23.63 million) (previous year: 24.1 million euros) in Q3 of 2016

* 2016 forecast confirmed

* Increases organic sales in the third quarter of 2016

* 9-month sales fell 3.4 percent to 789.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)