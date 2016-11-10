FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mybet Holding 9-month net result swings to profit of about EUR 3.4 mln
November 10, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mybet Holding 9-month net result swings to profit of about EUR 3.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE :

* 9-month consolidated revenue still down year-on-year at 34.7 million euros ($37.94 million)

* Annual forecast for 2016 adjusted to consolidated revenue of between 43 million euros and 46 million euros

* Net profit for period between January and September 2016 amounted to approximately 3.4 million euros (py: -4.4 million euros )

* 9-month EBITDA loss amounted to around 1.6 million euros (py: loss 1.5 million euros)

* Stable earnings performance despite continuing decline in revenue in first nine months of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
