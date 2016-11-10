FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Electrolux buys South African water heater firm for about SEK 2 bln
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
November 10, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Electrolux buys South African water heater firm for about SEK 2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Electrolux AB :

* Says has agreed to acquire South Africa's leading water heater producer Kwikot Group (Kwikot Proprietary Limited and its affiliates), for a total enterprise value of ZAR 3.18 billion (approximately SEK 2 billion)

* In the financial year ending June 30, 2016, Kwikot Group had sales of approximately ZAR 1.13 billion (approximately SEK 730 million), and an operating profit margin of more than 20 percent

* With about 800 employees, the acquisition significantly strengthens Electrolux' presence in the region

* The privately owned company is based in Johannesburg where it also has production and its main warehouse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
