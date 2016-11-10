FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-SuperGroup sees H1 profit of 20-22 mln stg
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 10, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SuperGroup sees H1 profit of 20-22 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - SuperGroup

* Pre-close trading statement covering the 26-week period to 29 October 2016

* Group revenues 334.0 mln stg vs 254.7 mln stg, up 31.1 pct

* Retail revenue 215.2 mln stg vs 172.1 mln stg, up 25.0 pct

* Retail LFL 12.8 pct

* Wholesale revenue 118.8 mln stg vs 82.6 mln stg, up 43.8 pct

* Board anticipates that full year profit will be in line with market expectation

* Half year profit, after distribution centre migration costs and development market investment, will be in the range of £20m-£22m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.