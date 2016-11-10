BRIEF-SuperGroup sees H1 profit of 20-22 mln stg

Nov 10 (Reuters) - SuperGroup

* Pre-close trading statement covering the 26-week period to 29 October 2016

* Group revenues 334.0 mln stg vs 254.7 mln stg, up 31.1 pct

* Retail revenue 215.2 mln stg vs 172.1 mln stg, up 25.0 pct

* Retail LFL 12.8 pct

* Wholesale revenue 118.8 mln stg vs 82.6 mln stg, up 43.8 pct

* Board anticipates that full year profit will be in line with market expectation

* Half year profit, after distribution centre migration costs and development market investment, will be in the range of £20m-£22m.