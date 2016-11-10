FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Curasan 9-month gross revenues up 8.9 pct at 4.83 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 10, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Curasan 9-month gross revenues up 8.9 pct at 4.83 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Curasan AG :

* Continues dynamic growth in the third quarter

* Gross revenues increase by 8.9 percent to 4.83 million euros ($5.28 million) in first nine months

* Quarterly loss at -0.84 million euros was 3.0 percent lower than in comparable period of 2015 (Q3 2015: -0.87 million euros)

* Management board of company currently assumes that published guidance with respect to gross revenues of 6.7 to 7.1 million euros expected for full year will be fulfilled in mid- to upper range

* With regard to results, investments in future growth of company will simultaneously lead to fulfillment of fy guidance at lower end of range according to current estimates

* 9-month EBITDA within expectations at -1.64 million euros (first nine months of 2015: 3.09 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.