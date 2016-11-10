FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Biotest 9-mth revenues up at 455.6 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 10, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Biotest 9-mth revenues up at 455.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Biotest AG :

* Guidance confirmed

* EBIT amounted to 26.1 million euros ($28.53 million)in first nine months of 2016 compared to previous year's figure of -82.0 million euros

* 9-month generated revenues of 455.6 million euros, after 417.9 million euros in same period of previous year

* In first nine months of 2016, biotest group recorded a positive operating cash flow in amount of 46.9 million euros(same period of previous year: 34.2 million euros) despite non-recurring tax payments

* 9-month earnings after taxes in amount of -1.7 million euros (same period of previous year: -88.0 million euros)

* dgap-news: biotest ag: biotest increases revenues by 9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.