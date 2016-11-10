FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Genmab announces phase III study of daratumumab
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 10, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Genmab announces phase III study of daratumumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S :

* Genmab announces phase III study of daratumumab in combination with carfilzomib in multiple myeloma

* Dosing expected in 2017

* First study under clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement between Janssen and Amgen

* Agreement covers all potential opportunities combining daratumumab and carfilzomib to treat cancer

* Study will be a 450 patient phase III, randomized, open-label, registration study

* Study seeks to determine if daratumumab in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone improves progression-free survival, compared to carfilzomib and dexamethasone alone in patients with multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

