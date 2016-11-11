FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entek Energy ltd announces share placement and capital restructure
November 11, 2016 / 1:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Entek Energy ltd announces share placement and capital restructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Entek Energy Ltd :

* Has recognised need to diversify its portfolio given financial and logistical constraints with its current assets

* Received commitments from sophisticated and professional investors for a share and option placement

* Entek is offering all shareholders with unmarketable parcels opportunity to sell these shares into a facility set up for that process

* Expected to have about 287 million shares on issue with expected additional funds raised in excess of $3 million to bolster entek's existing cash reserves

* Upon completion of share consolidation, entek intends to undertake 1:1 non- renounceable rights issue to be priced at $0.02 per share

* Placement and capital restructure-ete.ax

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

