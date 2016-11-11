BRIEF-Atricure names Sven Wehrwein to its board of directors
* Atricure names Sven Wehrwein to its board of directors
Nov 11 Entek Energy Ltd :
* Has recognised need to diversify its portfolio given financial and logistical constraints with its current assets
* Received commitments from sophisticated and professional investors for a share and option placement
* Entek is offering all shareholders with unmarketable parcels opportunity to sell these shares into a facility set up for that process
* Expected to have about 287 million shares on issue with expected additional funds raised in excess of $3 million to bolster entek's existing cash reserves
* Upon completion of share consolidation, entek intends to undertake 1:1 non- renounceable rights issue to be priced at $0.02 per share
* Placement and capital restructure-ete.ax
* Power financial reports 2016 third quarter and nine-month financial results and dividends
* Alexion says new long-term data show reduction in liver fibrosis and cirrhosis in cohort of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency treated with Kanuma