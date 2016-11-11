FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse says confident will get regulatory approvals in bid for Haldex
November 11, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse says confident will get regulatory approvals in bid for Haldex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Knorr Bremse AG

* Knorr-Bremse AG says appreciates that the Haldex Board of Directors has carefully reviewed the offer to shareholders and came to the conclusion that the offer is clearly recommendable.

* Knorr-Bremse says is confident that it will obtain all necessary merger control approvals and has been in good dialogue with relevant authorities over the past weeks

* Says should the acceptance level condition have been met, but merger clearance not been obtained at the end of the acceptance period, Knorr-Bremse intends to extend the acceptance period

* Says In such a case, investors who have tendered into the offer will retain the option to withdraw.

* Knorr-Bremse's bid is subject to certain closing conditions, including an acceptance ratio resulting in Knorr-Bremse becoming owner of more than 50 percent of all outstanding Haldex shares as well as regulatory approvals.

* The offer expires on Dec. 5. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

