BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse says confident will get regulatory approvals in bid for Haldex

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Knorr Bremse AG

* Knorr-Bremse AG says appreciates that the Haldex Board of Directors has carefully reviewed the offer to shareholders and came to the conclusion that the offer is clearly recommendable.

* Knorr-Bremse says is confident that it will obtain all necessary merger control approvals and has been in good dialogue with relevant authorities over the past weeks

* Says should the acceptance level condition have been met, but merger clearance not been obtained at the end of the acceptance period, Knorr-Bremse intends to extend the acceptance period

* Says In such a case, investors who have tendered into the offer will retain the option to withdraw.

* Knorr-Bremse's bid is subject to certain closing conditions, including an acceptance ratio resulting in Knorr-Bremse becoming owner of more than 50 percent of all outstanding Haldex shares as well as regulatory approvals.

* The offer expires on Dec. 5.