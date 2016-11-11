BRIEF-Novo Nordisk receives positive opinion for Fiasp-drug in EU

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk

* Says receives positive opinion from the European regulatory authorities, Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), for Fiasp (fast-acting insulin aspart) for the treatment of adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes

* Says expects to receive final marketing authorisation from European commission in the first quarter of 2017

* Says Novo Nordisk has developed Fiasp as a mealtime insulin with an earlier and greater glucose-lowering effect than NovoRapid (insulin aspart)