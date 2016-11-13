FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Medical Developments International says Trump's election will not negatively impact co
November 13, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Medical Developments International says Trump's election will not negatively impact co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Medical Developments International Ltd

* Mckesson placed its first order for stock which will be delivered by end of december

* "do not expect trump's election will have any negative impact for mvp"

* Has finalised a distribution deal with mckesson corp.

* deal for distribution of range of "space chamber" anti-static respiratory devices in united states of america

* "expect new congress will focus less on drug pricing which will be good for biotech companies"

* post trump - business as usual, mvp signs a respiratory deal-mvp.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

