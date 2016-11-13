BRIEF-Medical Developments International says Trump's election will not negatively impact co

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Medical Developments International Ltd
* Mckesson placed its first order for stock which will be delivered by end of december
* "do not expect trump's election will have any negative impact for mvp"
* Has finalised a distribution deal with mckesson corp.
* deal for distribution of range of "space chamber" anti-static respiratory devices in united states of america
* "expect new congress will focus less on drug pricing which will be good for biotech companies"
* post trump - business as usual, mvp signs a respiratory deal-mvp.ax