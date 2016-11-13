FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2016 / 9:56 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Scottish Pacific Group issues profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Scottish Pacific Group Ltd :

* Scottish pacific group ltd - decided it is prudent to review its forecasts, assuming borrowing levels do not see any uptick during remainder of fy17

* Expects to produce pro forma pbit of $40.7 million and pro forma npata of $30.8 million for year ended 30 june 2017

* Scottish pacific group ltd- advises that it has experienced lower than expected levels of borrowing during first four months of fy17

* Sees decline in forecast net revenue of $8.2 million

* Scottish pacific group ltd - profit guidance-sco.ax

* Advises that it has experienced lower than expected levels of borrowing during first four months of fy17

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
