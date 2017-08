Nov 14 (Reuters) - Rural Funds Group :

* Acquisition will be debt funded and an increase in bank facility limit has been negotiated

* Purchase price including stamp duty is $26.5 mln

* Current FY17 forecasts for adjusted funds from operations of 12.42 cents per unit and distributions of 9.64 cents remain unchanged

* RFF contracts to acquire Queensland cotton property