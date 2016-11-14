FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tele Columbus reports strong EBITDA growth in third quarter
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tele Columbus reports strong EBITDA growth in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG :

* Revenues in Q3 grew by 59.9 percent from 73.9 million euros to 118.2 million euros ($127.59 million) year on year due to consolidation effect of primacom and pepcom

* Capex for FY 2016 expected at lower end of 35 percent to 38 percent of revenues

* Normalised EBITDA for Q3 reached 63.7 million euros, up 72.6 percent from 36.9 million euros in previous year's period

* FY 2016 targets with stable homes connected, mid-single digit percentage revenue growth versus FY 2015 and high single digit percentage normalised EBITDA growth year on year confirmed

* Tele Columbus reports strong EBITDA growth in third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
