Nov 14 (Reuters) - QSC AG :

* Expects full-year free cash flow of more than 7 million euros ($7.55 million) in 2016

* Q3 consolidated net loss 0.1 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Free cash flow forecast raised

* Q3 EBIT 1.0 million euros

* Q3 EBITDA 9.3 million euros versus 12 million euros year ago

* Q3 revenue 95.9 million euros vs 100.0 million euros in the

