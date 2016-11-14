FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Betsson to issue SEK bonds
November 14, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Betsson to issue SEK bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Betsson

* Betsson Plans To Issue SEK Bonds In Order To Facilitate Acquisition Strategy

* Says has mandated DNB Markets and Swedbank to arrange fixed income investor meetings starting on November 14th 2016

* Says a SEK denominated senior unsecured 3 year bond issue will follow, subject to market conditions and final decision by Betsson AB

* Says the proceeds from the planned bond issue will be used to facilitate Betsson's acquisition strategy, refinancing debt and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

