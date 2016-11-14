FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Advanced Vision Technology 9-month revenues up 9.5 pct at $42.1 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
November 14, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Advanced Vision Technology 9-month revenues up 9.5 pct at $42.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Advanced Vision Technology AVT Ltd :

* Generated $42.1 million in revenues over first nine months of 2016, compared to $38.4 million in revenues during same period last year, an increase of 9.5 pct

* Operating income in Q3 of 2016 totaled $1.3 million, compared to $0.8 million in Q3 of 2015

* Order booking in Q3 of 2016 totaled $14.5 million, a 4 pct increase over $13.9 million generated in Q3 2015

* Net income in Q3 of 2016 was $1.0 million, compared to $0.6 million in Q3 of 2015

* Reports a 15.1 pct increase in revenues for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.