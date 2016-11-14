FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cliq Digital 9-month net earnings up 57 pct to EUR 1.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cliq Digital AG :

* Announces 9-months figures 2016 - significant increase in revenue and profitability due to strong 3rd quarter

* 9-month revenue rises around 15 percent to 47.4 million euros ($51.19 million) (9 months 2015: 41.4 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA climbs up approx. 38 percent to 19.3 million euros (9 months 2015: 13.9 million euros)

* 9-month net earnings increase by around 57 percent to 1.9 million euros (9 months 2015: 1.2 million euros)

* Confirms its forecast for double-digit growth rates on revenue and earnings throughout year 2016 compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9260 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

