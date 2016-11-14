FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-LPKF 9-month revenue stable at 61.0 million euros
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
November 14, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-LPKF 9-month revenue stable at 61.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG :

* Q3 net profit 700,000 euros ($755,650)

* In first nine months of current financial year, revenue of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG remained essentially unchanged year-on-year at 61.0 million euros (previous year: 61.6 million euros)

* Restructuring program announced this may is going according to plan, meaning that group is set to achieve its objective of lowering break-even point to around 90 million euros by end of year

* Adjusted for all non-recurring effects, including restructuring expenses of 0.8 million euros, group recorded a net profit of +0.7 million euros in Q3

* Group's incoming orders in first nine months totaled 76.8 million euros, representing a 26.6 pct year-on-year increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

