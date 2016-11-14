FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DCC sees FY operating profit "significantly" ahead of last year
November 14, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-DCC sees FY operating profit "significantly" ahead of last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - DCC Plc :

* Overall, group H1 revenue increased by 10.5 pct (5.8 pct ahead on a constant currency basis) to £5.6 billion

* H1 revenue (excluding. Dcc energy) £1.478bn versus £1.407bn year earlier

* H1 adjusted earnings per share up 31.1 pct (24.7 pct ahead on a constant currency basis) to 92.1 pence

* H1 pretax profit rose 53.7 percent to 80.6 million stg

* Expects that FY operating profit and adjusted earnings per share will be significantly ahead of prior year and current market consensus expectations

* Interim dividend increased by 12.5 pct to 37.17 pence per share

* DCC Energy has agreed to acquire Gaz Européen for an initial enterprise value of eur 110 million

* DCC Healthcare has agreed to acquire Medisource for an initial enterprise value of eur 32 million (£27 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
