BRIEF-Kesko to buy AutoCarrera for about 27 mln euros

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kesko Oyj :
* To acquire AutoCarrera, Porsche representation transfers to VV-Auto
* Price of acquisition, structured as share purchase, is about 27 million euros ($29.17 million)
* Acquisition does not have impact on Kesko Group's outlook
* VV-Auto Group Oy has signed an agreement to acquire whole share capital of Oy AutoCarrera Ab
* Acquisition to be paid in cash will be funded by Kesko's liquid assets and available debt financing reserves
* Acquisition is estimated to be completed within year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9256 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)