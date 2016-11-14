FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kesko to buy AutoCarrera for about 27 mln euros
November 14, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kesko to buy AutoCarrera for about 27 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kesko Oyj :

* To acquire AutoCarrera, Porsche representation transfers to VV-Auto

* Price of acquisition, structured as share purchase, is about 27 million euros ($29.17 million)

* Acquisition does not have impact on Kesko Group's outlook

* VV-Auto Group Oy has signed an agreement to acquire whole share capital of Oy AutoCarrera Ab

* Acquisition to be paid in cash will be funded by Kesko's liquid assets and available debt financing reserves

* Acquisition is estimated to be completed within year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9256 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

