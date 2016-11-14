FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Immofinanz expand by eight retail parks acquisitions
November 14, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Immofinanz expand by eight retail parks acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG :

* Immofinanz expands stop shop portfolio to 66 retail parks through eight acquisitions

* Purchase price for these properties totals about 79.0 million euros ($84.90 million)

* Newly acquired retail parks have an occupancy rate of roughly 98 percent and generate annual rental income of about 6.6 million euros

* Transactions will close in several steps, presumably by the end of the first quarter of 2017

* Further locations in Serbia and Poland are currently in preparation phase for project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

