9 months ago
November 15, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-aap Implantate Q3 EBITDA loss widens to 1.8 mln euros in continued operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - aap Implantate AG :

* Said on Monday Q3/2016 sales and EBITDA within the guidance; North America sales in 9 months of 2016 above expectations; important progress in LOQTEQ portfolio expansion

* In the continued operation sales in Q3/2016 amounted to 2.9 million euros ($3.13 million)(Q3/2015: 3.4 million euros)

* Q3 EBITDA of -1.8 million euros (Q3/2015: -1.4 million euros) in the continued operation in the third quarter of 2016

* Outlook for 2016 in the fourth quarter of 2016, aap aims to achieve further progress in its strategy implementation

* Based on the business performance to date and taking into account the one-time effects as well as the ongoing negotiations, the Management Board expects sales and EBITDA to be at the lower end of the guidance for financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9262 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
