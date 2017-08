Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ingenia Communities Group :

* Increases home settlement forecast from 150+ to 170+ for 2017 financial year

* acquisitions expected to contribute to growth in fy18 as ingenia's target for home settlements increases to over 260 homes

* target of 260+ settlements for 2018 financial year

* acquisition and sales update-ina.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: