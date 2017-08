Nov 15 (Reuters) - Aspen Group Ltd

* Has exchanged contracts for acquisition of Big4 Koala Shores Holiday Park (koala shores)

* Acquisition of Big4 Koala Shores Holiday Park

* Total purchase price of $10.2 million for koala shores

* Acquisition will be funded from existing cash holdings of Aspen Group, with settlement scheduled to occur early 2017

* Acquisition of Koala Shores is immediately accretive to earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: