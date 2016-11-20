BRIEF-Boral to buy Headwaters for for US$24.25 per share in cash, aggr enterprise value of about US$2.6 bln

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Boral Ltd

* Boral announces acquisition of Headwaters Inc

* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire Headwaters Incorporated for us$24.25 per share in cash

* deal for us$24.25 per share in cash, representing an aggregate enterprise value of about us$2.6 billion

* Eps accretive on a pro forma fy2017f NPATA basis

* Acquisition is expected to be completed in mid CY2017

* transaction unanimously approved by board of Headwaters

* Offer price represents a 34% premium on Headwaters' 1-month vwap of us$18.16

* Expect significant synergies of us$100 million per annum within four years of closing

* acquisition will be funded by a$450 million institutional placement & a$1.6 billion, 1 for 2.22 pro rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer

* acquisition expected to be completed in mid cy2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: