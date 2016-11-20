Symantec in the lead to acquire LifeLock-sources
Nov 20 Symantec Corp was in the lead to acquire LifeLock Inc following an auction for the U.S. identity theft protection services company, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Nov 21 Boral Ltd
* Boral announces acquisition of Headwaters Inc
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire Headwaters Incorporated for us$24.25 per share in cash
* deal for us$24.25 per share in cash, representing an aggregate enterprise value of about us$2.6 billion
* Eps accretive on a pro forma fy2017f NPATA basis
* Acquisition is expected to be completed in mid CY2017
* transaction unanimously approved by board of Headwaters
* Offer price represents a 34% premium on Headwaters' 1-month vwap of us$18.16
* Expect significant synergies of us$100 million per annum within four years of closing
* acquisition will be funded by a$450 million institutional placement & a$1.6 billion, 1 for 2.22 pro rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer
* acquisition expected to be completed in mid cy2017
SYDNEY, Nov 21 Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of construction materials and building products, said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S. firm Headwaters Inc for $2.6 billion in a deal that will double the size of Boral's U.S. business.
SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov 20 A strong quake hit western Argentina, shaking buildings as far away as Santiago, the capital of neighboring Chile, though there were no preliminary reports of damage to people, infrastructure or basic services.