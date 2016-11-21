FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Skanska agrees to sell property in Stockholm
November 21, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Skanska agrees to sell property in Stockholm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska has signed a contract with Slussgården to sell Snäckan 8 in Stockholm, Sweden

* The deal includes a lease agreement with SKL

* The agreement includes a new property of about 23,500 square meters

* Skanska will announce the final purchase price, and thus the construction contract, when the zoning is established

* The transaction is conditioned by zoning and building permits

* The divestment will be recorded in connection with the start of construction, which is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2018

* The transfer of the property to the buyer will take place when the building is completed, which is expected in the third quarter in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

