FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Urbanise Com signs commercial agreement with Pica Group
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 21, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Urbanise Com signs commercial agreement with Pica Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Urbanise Com Ltd

* Signed formal commercial agreement with Prudential Investment Company Of Australia

* Contract value increased, now expected to be at least $21m - $26m over 10 years

* Contract will see Urbanise Residential Property Cloud underpinning Pica's management of more than 200,000 lots across 11,000 buildings

* "Expected that use of these additional modules will yield between $0.5m and $1m per annum in recurring revenue to Urbanise"

* Has granted Pica Group an option to subscribe for 5mln ordinary fully paid Urbanise shares at an issue price of a$0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.