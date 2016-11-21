BRIEF-Urbanise Com signs commercial agreement with Pica Group

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Urbanise Com Ltd

* Signed formal commercial agreement with Prudential Investment Company Of Australia

* Contract value increased, now expected to be at least $21m - $26m over 10 years

* Contract will see Urbanise Residential Property Cloud underpinning Pica's management of more than 200,000 lots across 11,000 buildings

* "Expected that use of these additional modules will yield between $0.5m and $1m per annum in recurring revenue to Urbanise"

* Has granted Pica Group an option to subscribe for 5mln ordinary fully paid Urbanise shares at an issue price of a$0.47 per share