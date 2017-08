Nov 22 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA :

* Realised net revenues (medical fees excluded) of 367.8 million Swiss francs ($364.56 million)in first nine months of 2016 (373.0 million francs)

* Expects to realise gross revenues of approx. 600 million Swiss francs in 2016, with current perimeter

* Net revenues at Sept. 30, 2016 increased by 2.1% at a constant perimeter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0089 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)