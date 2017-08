Nov 22 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB :

* Umecrine Cognition raises 45 million Swedish crowns ($4.9 million) to advance GR3027, a novel drug candidate for hepatic encephalopathy

* Hepatic encephalopathy (HE) is a serious brain disorder and one of primary complications in acute and chronic liver disease

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2251 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)