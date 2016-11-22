BRIEF-Castellum sells Swedish properties for total 4.5 bln SEK to Dios

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Castellum Ab, Dios :

* Castellum sells properties for a total of SEK 4.5 bln in Sundsvall, Umeå and Lulea

* Dios says has agreed to buy portfolio from Castellum.

* Dios says in order to partly finance the acquisition, Dios' Board proposes to EGM to resolve on a rights issue with preferential rights for the company's existing shareholders.

* Dios says the fully guaranteed rights issue will raise Dios approximately SEK 1.8bn before issue costs.

* Dios says the fully guaranteed rights issue will raise Dios approximately SEK 1.8bn before issue costs.

* Dios says the remaining part of the consideration of approximately SEK 2.7bn, is financed through new interest-bearing credit facilities.