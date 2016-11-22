FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Castellum sells Swedish properties for total 4.5 bln SEK to Dios
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Castellum sells Swedish properties for total 4.5 bln SEK to Dios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Castellum Ab, Dios :

* Castellum sells properties for a total of SEK 4.5 bln in Sundsvall, Umeå and Lulea

* Dios says has agreed to buy portfolio from Castellum.

* Dios says in order to partly finance the acquisition, Dios' Board proposes to EGM to resolve on a rights issue with preferential rights for the company's existing shareholders.

* Dios says the fully guaranteed rights issue will raise Dios approximately SEK 1.8bn before issue costs.

* Dios says the remaining part of the consideration of approximately SEK 2.7bn, is financed through new interest-bearing credit facilities. Further company coverage:

Reporting By Simon Johnson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.