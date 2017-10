Nov 22 (Reuters) - Keller Group Plc :

* Awarded a major ground improvement contract in Durban, South Africa. Total contract is valued at over 40 mln stg

* Will design and construct complete ground improvement solution for over 350,000 square metres of warehouses and ancillary offices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)