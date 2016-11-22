FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Homeserve H1 profit rises, sees limited impact from Brexit vote
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 22, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Homeserve H1 profit rises, sees limited impact from Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc :

* Half-Year report

* H1 revenue 134.8 million stg

* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 4.1 pence per share

* Customer numbers up 2 pct in UK to 2.2 mln with further development in our gas capability

* Strong start to year with record partner signings in USA

* H1 adjusted profit before tax £28.7m versus £26.2m year ago

* Believe impact of EU referendum and subsequent decision to leave EU on underlying performance of group will be limited

* All of our businesses trade exclusively within their own borders and we are not exposed to any cross border transactional currency risk

* Continue to evaluate bolt-on policy book acquisitions that could accelerate achievement of our strategic objective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.