9 months ago
BRIEF-ServicePower rejects Jonas Computing offer; in talks for possible offer
November 22, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ServicePower rejects Jonas Computing offer; in talks for possible offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Servicepower Technologies Plc :

* Has concluded that offer undervalues company and has formally rejected offer from Jonas Computing (UK) Ltd

* Has received an approach from, and is in discussions with Diversis Capital in relation to a possible cash offer

* Approach has been made at an indicative price of 6 pence per ordinary share of 1 pence each in capital of company

* Discussions are at a preliminary stage and that there can be no assurances that such an offer will be made for ServicePower

* Rejection of offer & statement re possible offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

