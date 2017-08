Nov 23 (Reuters) - Topbetta Holdings Ltd

* Capital raised will be used to better position topbetta to fast track the launch of the Global Tote

* Has also agreed to issue to canaccord 1 million options exercisable at 30c within 3 years from the date of issue

* TBH raises $3m to fast track the launch of the Global Tote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: