November 23, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Paragon Group says FY statutory profit before tax up 6.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :

* Final results

* Underlying profit rose 9.1 pct to £146.9 million (2015: £134.7 million) due to organic growth, diversification of income streams, m&a activity and effective capital management

* Statutory profit before tax increased by 6.7 pct to £143.2 million (2015: £134.2 million)

* Eps up 14.1 pct to 40.5p (2015: 35.5p)

* Dividend up 22.7 pct to 13.5p (2015: 11.0p)

* Further £50.0 million share buy-back programme announced

* Cet1 ratio of 15.9 pct (2015: 19.1 pct) and a leverage ratio at 6.2 pct (2015: 7.7 pct)

* Total capital ratio 19.0 pct, enhanced by £150 million tier-2 issue

* Buy-To-Let completions at £1,161.0 million (2015: £1,326.6 million)

* Paragon bank underlying profits of £11.6 million (2015: loss of £8.6 million)

* Paragon group - whilst year has been disrupted by fiscal and regulatory changes..., our new business activity has seen encouraging growth recently - ceo

* Fy pretax profit rose 6.7 percent to 143.2 million stg

* Total dividend 13.5 pence per share

* Final dividend 9.2 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

