BRIEF-Brammer says Advent Intl offers to co in 221.5 mln stg deal

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brammer Plc :

* Recommended cash offer for Brammer Plc

* Recommended cash offer for Brammer by wholly-owned subsidiary of funds managed by Advent International Corporation

* Each Brammer shareholder will be entitled to receive: for each Brammer share held 165 pence in cash

* Offer a premium of approximately 69.2 pct to closing price per Brammer share of 97.5 pence on Nov. 22 2016

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Brammer at approximately 221.5 mln stg on a fully diluted basis

* Believes that offer provides increased value and certainty for brammer shareholders

* Brammer directors, who have been so advised by Investec, consider terms of offer to be fair and reasonable

* Bidco received irrevocable undertakings in aggregate, 20.1 mln Brammer shares representing approximately 15.58 pct share capital of Brammer

* Weil, Gotshal & Manges are providing legal advice to Advent and Bidco

* White & Case LLP are providing legal advice to Brammer

* Investec Bank plc is acting as financial adviser and joint broker to Brammer

* Citigroup Global Markets acting as lead financial adviser, broker to Bidco,Advent and Hsbc Bank Plc acting as financial adviser to Advent