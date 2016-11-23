FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Brammer says Advent Intl offers to co in 221.5 mln stg deal
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 23, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Brammer says Advent Intl offers to co in 221.5 mln stg deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brammer Plc :

* Recommended cash offer for Brammer Plc

* Recommended cash offer for Brammer by wholly-owned subsidiary of funds managed by Advent International Corporation

* Each Brammer shareholder will be entitled to receive: for each Brammer share held 165 pence in cash

* Offer a premium of approximately 69.2 pct to closing price per Brammer share of 97.5 pence on Nov. 22 2016

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Brammer at approximately 221.5 mln stg on a fully diluted basis

* Believes that offer provides increased value and certainty for brammer shareholders

* Brammer directors, who have been so advised by Investec, consider terms of offer to be fair and reasonable

* Bidco received irrevocable undertakings in aggregate, 20.1 mln Brammer shares representing approximately 15.58 pct share capital of Brammer

* Weil, Gotshal & Manges are providing legal advice to Advent and Bidco

* White & Case LLP are providing legal advice to Brammer

* Investec Bank plc is acting as financial adviser and joint broker to Brammer

* Citigroup Global Markets acting as lead financial adviser, broker to Bidco,Advent and Hsbc Bank Plc acting as financial adviser to Advent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.