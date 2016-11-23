BRIEF-Skanska revises down order backlog by $39 mln due to U.S. project

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Skanska adjusts the order backlog for project - the construction of an educational research facility in New York City - by $39 mln, about SEK 330 mln

* Says will be reflected in order bookings for Skanska USA Building in Q4 2016

* Says original contract for this confidential client was announced on October 9, 2015, in amount of $68 mln, about SEK 570 mln

* Says adjusted value for the project is $29 mln, about SEK 240 mln