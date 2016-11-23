FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Vmoto revises FY16 earnings guidance
November 23, 2016 / 10:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Vmoto revises FY16 earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Vmoto Ltd -

* Vmoto ltd - revised earnings guidance-vmt.ax

* Has revised its earnings guidance for fy2016 from net profit of between $1.8 million and $2 million to a net loss of between $1 million and $1.2 million

* Primary reason for loss is that orders from international b2c and b2b customers in 16q4 have been lower than anticipated

* "Is confident that sales will improve in fy2017"

* "powereagle jv has experienced lower margins on vehicles manufactured for chinese market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
