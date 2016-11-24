FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2016 / 12:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Mainstreambpo purchases Alter Domus' hedge fund administration business in Malta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mainstreambpo Ltd -

* Asx alert-european acquisition-mai.ax

* Mainstreambpo purchases Alter Domus' hedge fund administration business in malta

* Signed an asset sale agreement to purchase European hedge fund administration business of Alter Domus

* Transaction will positively impact its fy18 revenue and earnings, with any fy17 revenue contribution likely to be negated by set up and transition costs

* Sale involves a number of long term client contracts for fund administration services provided out of malta

* Associated annualised revenue from acquisition of up to aud 1 million will be recurring revenue from monthly service fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

