FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-UDG FY profit rises, sees future growth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 24, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-UDG FY profit rises, sees future growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Udg Healthcare Plc

* Fy diluted earnings per share 1 (eps) from continuing operations increased by 8% (9% on a constant currency basis)

* Revenue growth of 3% to eur 943.1m. Underlying revenue 2 up 7%.

* Operating profit 1 growth of 8% (9% on a constant currency basis) to eur 104.2 million.

* Remains focused on delivering organic growth and executing strategic acquisition opportunities, complementary to our existing high growth businesses

* Group's activities and strategy continue to be supported by strong growth outlook for outsourced healthcare services market

* Following disposal of united drug supply chain businesses and masta group is in a net cash position and is well positioned to deliver sustained future growth.

* Fy revenue from continuing operations 943.1 million eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.