BRIEF-UDG FY profit rises, sees future growth

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Udg Healthcare Plc

* Fy diluted earnings per share 1 (eps) from continuing operations increased by 8% (9% on a constant currency basis)

* Revenue growth of 3% to eur 943.1m. Underlying revenue 2 up 7%.

* Operating profit 1 growth of 8% (9% on a constant currency basis) to eur 104.2 million.

* Remains focused on delivering organic growth and executing strategic acquisition opportunities, complementary to our existing high growth businesses

* Group's activities and strategy continue to be supported by strong growth outlook for outsourced healthcare services market

* Following disposal of united drug supply chain businesses and masta group is in a net cash position and is well positioned to deliver sustained future growth.

* Fy revenue from continuing operations 943.1 million eur