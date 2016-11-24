FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marston's says FY underlying pretax profit up 7 percent
#Beverages - Brewers
November 24, 2016 / 7:45 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Marston's says FY underlying pretax profit up 7 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Marston's Plc :

* Preliminary results

* Fy like-for-like sales up 2.3 pct in destination and premium, up 2.7 pct in taverns

* Fy operating cash flow up 13 pct to £182.8 million

* Transformed pub estate generating growth opportunities:

* Average profit per pub up 8 pct in 2016, up around 50 pct since 2012

* Well positioned for growth in 2017

* Target to open at least 20 new-build pub-restaurants in coming year, including 3 revere bars and 5-10 lodges, weighted towards second half

* Trading has been solid in first few weeks of new financial year and we have seen no discernible change to trends experienced in 2016

* Majority of our major product cost lines are contracted for 2017 and well into 2018.

* Thwaites' beer business fully integrated and achieving targets

* Fy leased average profit per pub up 3 pct

* Final dividend 4.7 penceper share

* Fy revenue rose 8 percent to 440.8 million stg

* Fy underlying pretax profit rose 7.1 percent to 98 million stg

* Total dividend 7.3 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

